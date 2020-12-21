Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The Rockland County COVID-19 breakdown on Monday, Dec. 21.
The Rockland County COVID-19 breakdown on Monday, Dec. 21. Photo Credit: Rockland County

There were 12 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland in the past week, though the number of active cases in the county has dipped slightly.

Rockland County health officials were reporting 2,030 2,193 active COVID-19 cases on Monday, Dec. 21, down from 2,193 on Thursday, Dec. 15.

A total of 86 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, up from 81 last week, and there the new virus-related deaths brought the total to 739 since March.

There have now been a total of 25,413 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 399,507 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Dec. 21:

  • Spring Valley: 297;
  • Haverstraw: 220;
  • New City: 215;
  • Nanuet: 153;
  • Suffern: 145;
  • Monsey: 137;
  • Pearl River: 131;
  • Stony Point: 113;
  • Garnerville: 108;
  • Nyack: 94;
  • Pomona: 88;
  • Congers: 62;
  • Orangeburg: 59;
  • Valley Cottage: 56;
  • West Haverstraw: 52;
  • Tappan: 42;
  • West Nyack: 42;
  • Sloatsburg: 35;
  • Blauvelt: 20;
  • Sparkill: 16;
  • Tomkins Cove: 11;
  • Palisades: 10;
  • Piermont: 10;
  • Thiells: 10;
  • Hillburn: 4. 

There were 156,510 COVID-19 tests administered on Sunday, Dec. 20, resulting in a total of 9,007 positive cases for a 5.75 positive infection rate. A total of 6,331 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in New York hospitals, with 1,095 currently in ICU. One hundred and nine new virus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 848,042 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus, out of more than 23 million tests that were administered statewide. There has been a total of 28,598 COVID-19 related deaths reported. 

