COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Rockland, though the county reported several new virus-related deaths over the past few days.

Health officials in Rockland are monitoring 2,477 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Jan. 22, down from 2,811 on Wednesday, Jan. 20 as the virus continues to surge through the Hudson Valley.

Nine new deaths were reported in that span, bringing the total to 819 since the pandemic began last spring.

A total of 91 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Rockland hospitals, down from 91 on Wednesday, while the 6.5 percent overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in the region.

There have now been a total of 32,407 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of nearly 500,000 tests administered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Jan. 22:

Spring Valley: 361;

New City: 254;

Monsey: 234;

Suffern: 217;

Nanuet: 159;

Stony Point: 158;

Haverstraw: 156;

Garnerville: 135;

Pearl River: 105;

Pomona: 88;

Nyack: 85;

Valley Cottage: 81;

Congers: 74;

West Haverstraw: 66;

West Nyack: 63;

Sloatsburg: 45;

Thiells: 37;

Blauvelt: 36;

Tappan: 29;

Orangeburg: 29;

Sparkill: 18;

Tomkins Cove: 18;

Piermont: 12;

Palisades: 11;

Hillburn: 6.

There were 268,001 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 21, according to Cuomo, resulting in 15,144 positive cases for a 5.65 percent positive infection rate, down from 6.18 percent the previous day.

There are now 8,846 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, while more than 1,560 are in ICU, and 1,000 are intubated with the virus. There were 165 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,285,337 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 29.76 tested. There have been 33,594 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

