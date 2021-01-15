COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland Cases By Community

There were 25 near COVID-19-related deaths as the number of active cases in Rockland County climbed close to 3,000 after dipping below 2,500 earlier in the week.

Health officials in Rockland are monitoring 2,910 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Jan. 15, up from 2,449 as recently as Monday, Jan. 11 as the county combats the resurgence of the virus through the Hudson Valley.

A total of 805 virus-related deaths have been reported in Rockland since the pandemic began last spring.

A total of 87 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Rockland hospitals with the virus, down from 106 on Monday, while the 6.5 percent overall infection rate remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

There have now been a total of 30,770 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of more than 472,000 tests administered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Monday, Jan. 15:

Spring Valley: 402;

New City: 292;

Monsey: 269;

Suffern: 235;

Nanuet: 219;

Stony Point: 202;

Haverstraw: 183;

Garnerville: 157;

Pearl River: 133;

Pomona: 121;

West Haverstraw: 92;

Valley Cottage: 88;

Nyack: 86;

West Nyack: 85;

Congers: 85;

Blauvelt: 48;

Orangeburg: 40;

Thiells: 37;

Sloatsburg: 36;

Tappan: 31;

Sparkill: 21;

Hillburn: 21;

Tomkins Cove: 13;

Piermont: 10;

Palisades: 4.

There were 324,671 COVID-19 tests - a new record - administered in New York on Thursday, Jan. 14, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in nearly 20,000 positive cases for a 6.14 percent positive infection rate, down dramatically from earlier in the week.

There are now 8,808 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, down 34, while more than 1,500 are in ICU and 962 are intubated with the virus. There were 183 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,183,608 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 28.13 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 32,379 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.