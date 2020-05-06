COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Orange County Cases By Town

The death toll due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County has topped 950 since the outbreak began in early March.
As of Wednesday, May 6, there have been 9,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 9,000 late last week.
There were several new COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend, as the total rose to 354.
Currently, there are 143 COVID-19 patients in Orange County hospitals, down a tick from earlier in the week. An additional 23 potential COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized and are pending.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:
- City of Newburgh: 1,259;
- City of Middletown: 964;
- Wallkill: 839;
- New Windsor: 777;
- Palm Tree: 683;
- Newburgh: 605;
- Montgomery: 544;
- Monroe: 539;
- Warwick: 518;
- Goshen: 394;
- Chester: 324;
- Blooming Grove: 322;
- Woodbury: 273;
- Wawayanda: 181;
- Mount Hope: 151;
- Cornwall: 134;
- Hamptonburg: 131;
- City of Port Jervis: 117;
- Highlands: 115;
- Crawford: 80;
- Deerpark: 73;
- Minisink: 73;
- Greenville: 68;
- Tuxedo: 60.
According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 1,028,899 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 321,192 confirmed positive-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,645 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations continue to trend downward.
