COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Orange County Cases By Town

The death toll due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County is approaching 350.

As of Monday, May 4, there have been 9,282 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 9,000 late last week.

There were 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend, as the total rose to 343 since the outbreak began in mid-March.

Currently, there are 144 COVID-19 patients in Orange County hospitals, down from last week. An additional 21 potential COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized and are pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 1,165;

City of Middletown: 911;

Wallkill: 791;

New Windsor: 739;

Palm Tree: 605;

Newburgh: 587;

Monroe: 518;

Montgomery: 514;

Warwick: 497;

Goshen: 379;

Chester: 317;

Blooming Grove: 307;

Woodbury: 266;

Wawayanda: 175;

Mount Hope: 134;

Cornwall: 125;

Hamptonburg: 117;

Highlands: 110;

City of Port Jervis; 107;

Crawford: 78;

Deerpark: 69;

Minisink: 69;

Greenville: 68;

Tuxedo: 57.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 318,953 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,415 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations are all down.

