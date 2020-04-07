Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of New, Total Cases In Rockland

Zak Failla
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Photo Credit: Pixabay
States with the most COVID-19 cases and deaths. Photo Credit: ny.gov

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to plague New Yorkers, with new cases reported in 45 counties statewide, officials reported.

There were 731 new COVID-19-related deaths overnight, though the number of cases may be plateauing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily briefing on Tuesday, April 7. There were 8,174 new confirmed cases as the statewide total climbed to 138,863.

"It's going to come down to how good we are with testing. ... But you have to have that testing and you have to have that testing on a scale," Cuomo said. "You have 19 million people in the State of New York. Just think of how many people you would need to be able to test and test quickly."

The most cases by county in New York, according to the governor’s office:

  • New York City: 76,876 (4,695 new cases);
  • Nassau: 16,610 (994);
  • Westchester: 14,804 (510)
  • Suffolk: 14,517 (1,030);
  • Rockland: 5,990 (287);
  • Orange: 3,599 (202);
  • Dutchess: 1,249 (60);
  • Erie: 1,135 (112);
  • Monroe: 596 (22);
  • Ulster: 398 (26);
  • Putnam: 366 (21);
  • Onondaga: 335 (64);
  • Albany: 333 (14);
  • Sullivan: 270 (17);
  • Saratoga: 155 (2);
  • Schenectady: 145 (7);
  • Niagara: 126 (6);
  • Oneida: 118 (18);
  • Tompkins: 97 (3);
  • Madison: 88 (6);
  • Broome: 86 (10);
  • Steuben: 75;
  • Rensselaer: 67;
  • Columbia: 61 (2);
  • St. Lawrence: 60 (1);
  • Chenango: 51 (5);
  • Chemung: 49 (2);
  • Jefferson: 39 (6);
  • Clinton: 37 (1);
  • Delaware: 36 (7);
  • Otsego: 34;
  • Genesee: 33 (10);
  • Ontario: 33 (1);
  • Oswego: 31 (2);
  • Herkimer: 27 (2);
  • Greene: 24;
  • Livingston: 23 (1);
  • Montgomery: 18 (3);
  • Allegany: 17 (0);
  • Cortland: 16 (3);
  • Chautauqua: 16 (1);
  • Orleans: 15 (2);
  • Cayuga: 14 (3);
  • Fulton: 13 (2);
  • Cattaraugus: 13 (1);
  • Schoharie: 12;
  • Franklin: 10;
  • Seneca: 10 (1);
  • Tioga: 8;
  • Essex: 7;
  • Lewis: 6;
  • Schuyler: 4;
  • Hamilton: 2.

