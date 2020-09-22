COVID-19: Here's Latest Rockland Testing Trend; New Cases By Town

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Rockland County is trending in the right direction but is still outpacing the statewide numbers.

While the statewide infection rate has remained near or below 1 percent for several weeks, Rockland saw a small uptick over the past week before slowly climbing back down in recent days.

Last week, there were four straight days in which the infection rate in Rockland tests was above 3 percent, peaking at 3.7 percent on Saturday, Sept. 19 before dropping to 2.3 percent on Sunday, Sept. 20, and 1.5 percent on Monday, Sept. 21.

Comparatively, the statewide rate was at 0.98 percent on Monday.

Over the past seven days, the county has averaged 1,202 tests daily, which have seen a 2.88 percent positive infection rate.

There have been 156,946 COVID-19 tests administered in Rockland, resulting in 14,833 positive cases. here are currently six COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, with one more being evaluated.

There have been 675 COVID-19-related deaths.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland, according to the county Department of Health as of Tuesday, Sept. 22:

Spring Valley: 131;

Monsey: 125;

Suffern: 26;

Nanuet: 18;

Pomona: 15;

New City: 14;

Pearl River: 11;

Stony Point: 6;

Tappan: 5;

Haverstraw: 5;

Orangeburg: 4;

Blauvelt: 4;

Thiells: 4;

West Nyack: 3;

Congers: 3;

Garnerville: 3;

Palisades: 1;

Sparkill: 1;

Nyack: 1;

Valley Cottage: 1;

Sloatsburg: 1.

There are no active COVID-19 cases in Piermont, Hillburn, West Haverstraw, or Tompkins Cove.

Statewide, there were 83,997 COVID-19 tests reported yesterday, with 754 testing positive. There are currently 470 people hospitalized with the virus and there were three new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered more than 10 million COVID-19 tests, with 451,227 testing positive. A total of 25,432 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

