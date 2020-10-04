COVID-19: Here's Latest On Number Of Rockland Fatalities, Cases By Municipality

The death toll from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to rise in Rockland County as cases continue to mount.

There were 147 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Rockland County Department of Health, bringing the countywide total to 2,225, and 18 more deaths reported, as the total climbed to 172 since the outbreak began.

There are currently 207 Rockland resident hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 261 more hospitalized whose tests are pending.

A breakdown of each Rockland County municipality's confirmed COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Spring Valley: 1,310

Monsey: 1,063;

New City: 513;

Nanuet: 335;

Suffern: 325;

Haverstraw: 214;

Stony Point: 185;

Pomona: 185;

Pearl River: 181;

Garnerville: 173;

Nyack: 163;

Congers: 112;

West Haverstraw: 108;

Valley Cottage: 104;

West Nyack: 91;

Blauvelt: 65;

Tappan: 62;

Orangeburg: 55;

Thiells: 47;

Sparkill: 29;

Piermont: 27;

Tomkins Cove: 19;

Sloatsburg: 15;

Palisades: 12;

Hillburn: 12.

During his daily COVID-19 press briefing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reiterated that Rockland was among the suburbs that he and state health officials are keeping a close eye on.

“We’ve seen it start spreading to the suburban areas, to Rockland County, Nassau, Suffolk, and we already saw it in Westchester, so we’re keeping an eye on that,” he said. “We’ve been very aggressive in those suburban communities in jumping on hotspots and the percentage of growth in the suburban areas has stabilized some.”

