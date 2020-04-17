Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Town In Rockland
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Town In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Orange County. The darker shader areas have higher cases.
The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Orange County. The darker shader areas have higher cases. Photo Credit: Orange County Government

Orange County saw another increase in the number of newly reported novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, according to the Department of Health.

As of Friday, April 17, there have been 6,514 COVID-19 cases throughout the county with an increase of 172 cases. There have also been 211deaths from the virus.

There are currently 210 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with an additional 68 tests pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

  • City of Newburgh: 687;
  • City of Middletown: 633;
  • Palm Tree: 489;
  • Wallkill: 584;
  • New Windsor: 548;
  • Monroe: 429;
  • Warwick: 402;
  • Newburgh: 366;
  • Montgomery: 370;
  • Goshen: 291;
  • Chester: 254;
  • Blooming Grove: 235;
  • Woodbury: 215;
  • Wawayanda: 129;
  • Cornwall: 103;
  • Highlands: 83;
  • Hamptonburgh: 67;
  • Mount Hope: 83;
  • City of Port Jervis: 72;
  • Crawford: 58;
  • Greenville: 51;
  • Deerpark: 58;
  • Minisink: 45;
  • Tuxedo: 39.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.