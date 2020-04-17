COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Town In Orange County

Orange County saw another increase in the number of newly reported novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, according to the Department of Health.
As of Friday, April 17, there have been 6,514 COVID-19 cases throughout the county with an increase of 172 cases. There have also been 211deaths from the virus.
There are currently 210 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with an additional 68 tests pending.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:
- City of Newburgh: 687;
- City of Middletown: 633;
- Palm Tree: 489;
- Wallkill: 584;
- New Windsor: 548;
- Monroe: 429;
- Warwick: 402;
- Newburgh: 366;
- Montgomery: 370;
- Goshen: 291;
- Chester: 254;
- Blooming Grove: 235;
- Woodbury: 215;
- Wawayanda: 129;
- Cornwall: 103;
- Highlands: 83;
- Hamptonburgh: 67;
- Mount Hope: 83;
- City of Port Jervis: 72;
- Crawford: 58;
- Greenville: 51;
- Deerpark: 58;
- Minisink: 45;
- Tuxedo: 39.
