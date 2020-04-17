COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Municipality In Westchester

There have now been more than 3,400 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yonkers, as the total in Westchester climbs to 21,828, according to the state Department of Health.

Six COVID-19 patients were dispatched in Westchester in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1,119 hospitalizations. The state is also reporting 738 people have died in Westchester from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Though the death toll continues rising, Westchester County Executive George Latimer noted that the hospitalization rate has remained relatively steady and appears to be stabilizing.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester from the county’s Department of Health, whose results lag behind the state numbers:

Yonkers: 3,477;

Mount Vernon: 1,516;

New Rochelle: 1,511;

White Plains: 968;

Greenburgh: 630;

Port Chester: 587;

Ossining Village: 578;

Peekskill: 382;

Cortlandt: 364;

Mount Pleasant: 337;

Yorktown: 335;

Eastchester: 247;

Sleepy Hollow: 202;

Harrison: 200;

Mamaroneck Village: 195;

Scarsdale: 193;

Tarrytown: 151;

Mount Kisco: 141;

Bedford: 133;

Dobbs Ferry: 127;

Rye Brook: 113;

Somers: 107;

Rye City: 106;

Pelham: 103;

Elmsford: 94;

Mamaroneck Town: 89;

New Castle: 88;

North Castle: 86;

Croton-on-Hudson: 84;

Ossining Town: 82;

Tuckahoe: 80;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 69;

Pleasantville: 66;

Pelham Manor: 64;

Briarcliff Manor: 57

Ardsley: 57;

Lewisboro: 51;

Larchmont: 45;

Irvington: 44

Bronxville: 40;

Buchanan: 21;

Pound Ridge: 14.

As of Friday, April 17, there have been 222,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State. Since the outbreak began, 12,199 New Yorkers have died from the virus, though the hospitalization rate and infection rates have been dropping in recent days.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.