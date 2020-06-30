Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, New Cases Per County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop in the Hudson Valley
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop in the Hudson Valley Photo Credit: ny.gov

With thousands of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests being conducted daily throughout New York, the Hudson Valley has seen a steady number of patients testing positive for the virus.

In New York, 52,025 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a total of 524 (1 percent) testing positive for the virus, giving the state a 1.1 percent average over the past week.

The rolling seven-day average in New York of positive cases is the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the Hudson Valley, the number of positive cases has remained relatively steady: 

  • Saturday, June 27: 1.0 percent;
  • Sunday, June 28: 0.6 percent;
  • Monday, June 29: 1.0 percent.

New cases were reported in:

  • Westchester: 40;
  • Rockland County: 10;
  • Orange County: 7;
  • Dutchess County: 6;
  • Ulster: 3;
  • Putnam: 1;
  • Sullivan County: 0.

Statewide, there are currently 891 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, the lowest since the pandemic started in mid-March. There were 13 newly reported COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 24,855.

In the past three months, 3,914,938 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 393,454 testing positive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.