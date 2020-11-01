COVID-19: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Three-Day Positive Testing Rate, New Cases By County

New three-day positivity rate data for COVID-19 testing in the Hudson Valley has just been released.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.10 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.36 percent.

Within the focus areas, 13,283 test results were reported Saturday, Oct. 30, yielding 412 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 135,652 test results were reported, yielding 1,843 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Thursday, Oct. 28: 2.0 percent

Friday, Oct. 29: 2.2 percent

Saturday, Oct. 30: 2.2. percent

Here's a breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 149 (up 33 from a day earlier)

Rockland, 88 (up 21 from a day earlier)

Orange, 59 (down 28 from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 18 (down 4 from a day earlier)

Putnam, 16 (up 4 from a day earlier)

Ulster, 9 (same as a day earlier)

Sullivan, 4 (down 10 from a day earlier)

There were 17 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with two in the Hudson Valley (in Dutchess and Westchester counties) -- bringing the total to 25,824 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,125 (+4)

Patients Newly Admitted - 134

Hospital Counties - 50

Number ICU - 259 (+11)

Number ICU with Intubation - 117 (-5)

Total Discharges - 79,831 (+114)

Deaths - 17

