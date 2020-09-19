Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Of the 110,444 test results reported on Friday, Sept. 18 to New York State, 986, or 0.89 percent, were positive. 

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 16: 1.4 percent
  • Thursday, Sept. 17: 1.4 percent
  • Friday, Sept. 18: 1.2 percent

A total of 986 new COVID cases brought the statewide total to 49,038 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Rockland, 54
  • Westchester, 37
  • Orange, 30
  • Putnam, 4
  • Ulster, 4
  • Dutchess, 3
  • Sullivan, 2

There were two deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 467 (-11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 61
  • Number ICU - 144 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 60 (-2)
  • Total Discharges - 76,101 (+65
  • Deaths - 2

