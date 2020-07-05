COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The number of active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has dipped under 5,000 in Westchester County, though the death toll ticked up overnight.

At his daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, May 7, at the Theodore D. Young Community Center in Greenburgh, County Executive George Latimer said that they’ve seen the fatality and hospital rate decreasing after peaking last month.

Latimer said that current reports show that there have been 30,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester since the first case in New Rochelle in early March. Of those positive cases, 25,959 patients have been cleared after two weeks, leaving 4,749 active cases in the county.

There were 17 new COVID-19 deaths, up to 1,184 Westchester residents since the outbreak began.

There have been 105,242 Westchester residents tested for COVID-19, Latimer noted, representing approximately 10.5 percent of the county’s population. He noted that he didn’t have new hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 patients.

“We’ve seen the rates decreasing dramatically over the past month after peaking about a month ago with 12,000 active cases,” he said. “We’ve seen it go down day after day after day, and we’re at a much lower point than we were in the middle of March.”

The most recent breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality, provided by the Westchester Department of Health:

Yonkers: 6,220 positive cases (882 active);

New Rochelle: 2,662 (358);

Mount Vernon: 2,454 (324);

White Plains: 1,573 (231);

Greenburgh: 1,040 (128);

Port Chester: 1,053 (198);

Ossining Village: 952 (146);

Peekskill: 756 (170);

Cortlandt: 709 (172);

Yorktown: 544 (57);

Mount Pleasant: 539 (51);

Eastchester: 420 (39);

Harrison: 362 (42);

Scarsdale: 356 (15);

Mamaroneck Village: 349 (59);

Sleepy Hollow: 334 (50);

Dobbs Ferry: 259 (36);

Tarrytown: 253 (44);

Mount Kisco: 229 (39);

Bedford: 214 (28);

Somers: 207 (44);

Elmsford: 184 (29);

North Castle: 178 (28);

Rye City: 176 (11);

Rye Brook: 170 (17);

New Castle: 165 (21);

Pelham: 162 (13);

Mamaroneck Town: 155 (13);

Croton-on-Hudson: 150 (21);

Ossining Town: 139 (17);

Tuckahoe: 122 (11);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 114 (5);

North Salem: 114 (34);

Pleasantville: 104 (8);

Pelham Manor: 98 (3);

Lewisboro: 94 (18);

Briarcliff Manor: 86 (12);

Ardsley: 81 (3);

Irvington: 74 (10);

Bronxville: 63 (5);

Larchmont: 62 (3);

Buchanan: 32 (3);

Pound Ridge: 24 (1).

According to the New York State Department of Health, 1,055,921 people have been tested, with 323,978 testing positive for COVID-19. There have been 20,597 COVID-19 deaths statewide since the outbreak began in March.

