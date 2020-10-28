COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipality

Rockland County continues to be one of the hottest spots for COVID-19 in New York, with the positive infection rate outpacing the rate in the rest of the state.

There are currently 915 active COVID-19 cases, with 24 patients hospitalized and being treated for the virus. There have been 684 COVID-19 fatalities in Rockland since the pandemic began.

Over the past five days, the infection rate has fluctuated daily as the number of positive cases slowly climbs after spiking in recent weeks:

Thursday, Oct. 22: 2,649 tests administered, resulting in 57 (2.2 percent) positive cases;

Friday, Oct. 23: 3,304 tests administered, resulting in 54 (1.6 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Oct. 24: 1,857 tests administered, resulting in 50 (2.7 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Oct. 25: 1,344 tests administered, resulting in 75 (5.6 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 26: 2,631 tests administered, resulting in 73 (2.7 percent) positive cases.

The seven-day rolling infection rate average in Rockland rose from 2.6 percent to 2.9 percent, while the 14-day average dropped from 3 percent to 2.9 percent.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 229,114 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 17,832 confirmed positive cases.

The current active cases largely center around Spring Valley and Monsey, which have recently come under fire by local and state lawmakers for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 mandates and guidance to prevent the spread of the virus.

The spike in cases in certain Rockland zip codes - largely in Orthodox Jewish communities - prompted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to intervene, with the county’s Department of Help joining in enforcement at the clusters that broke out.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by municipality:

Spring Valley: 266;

Monsey: 244;

Suffern: 68;

New City: 60;

Pearl River: 34;

Pomona: 33;

Haverstraw: 29;

Nanuet: 25;

Garnerville: 24;

Stony Point: 24;

Valley Cottage: 14;

Tappan: 13;

Nyack: 13;

Blauvelt: 11;

Orangeburg: 9;

West Nyack: 9;

Congers: 9;

West Haverstraw: 8;

Piermont: 5;

Sloatsburg: 4;

Sparkill: 3;

Thiells: 3;

Tompkins Cove: 3;

Palisades: 2;

Hillburn: 2.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,945,858 COVID-19 tests, with 498,646 testing positive. A total of 25,758 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

