Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Sunday, Oct. 25.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.18 percent and outside the focus zone areas 1.06 percent.

Within the focus areas, 16,614 test results were reported Saturday, Oct. 24, yielding 528 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 104,215 test results were reported, yielding 1,104 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Thursday, Oct. 22: 1.5 percent
  • Friday, Oct. 23: 1.9 percent
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: 1.9 percent

Here is a breakdown of the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Westchester, 90
  • Rockland, 50
  • Orange, 44
  • Sullivan, 18
  • Dutchess, 17
  • Ulster, 12
  • Putnam, 6

There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none in the Hudson Valley -- bringing the total to 25,730 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,015 (-30)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 116
  • Hospital Counties - 44
  • Number ICU - 227 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 118 (+5)
  • Total Discharges - 79,092 (+132)
  • Deaths - 12 

