COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Sunday, Oct. 18.

In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of New York's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Saturday, Oct. 17 was 3.19 percent - down from 4.34 the day before.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Thursday, Oct. 15: 1.8 percent

Friday, Oct. 16: 1.6 percent

Saturday, Oct. 17: 1.4 percent

Here's a rundown of new positive cases in the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 78

Rockland, 46

Orange, 30

Dutchess, 10

Ulster, 9

Putnam, 5

Sullivan, 1

There were seven deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester) -- bringing the total to 25,644 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization: 913 (-16)

Patients Newly Admitted: 118

Number ICU: 200 (+5)

Number ICU with Intubation: 102 (-1)

Total Discharges: 78,362 (+127)

Deaths: 7

