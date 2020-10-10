Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Saturday, Oct. 10.

In New York "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the state's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 4.95 percent.

These "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state's population, yet have had 18 percent of all positive cases reported this week.

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 3,901 test results were reported Friday, Oct. 9, yielding 193 positives or a 4.95 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 130,678 tests results were reported, yielding 1,254 positives or 0.96 percent positivity rate.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 7: 2.2 percent
  • Thursday, Oct. 8: 2.1 percent
  • Friday, Oct. 9: 1.5 percent
In the Hudson Valley's seven counties, the number of new cases is as follows:
  • Rockland, 91
  • Westchester, 76
  • Orange, 50
  • Dutchess, 12
  • Ulster, 6
  • Putnam, 2
  • Sullivan, 2

There were eight deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester County) -- bringing the total to 25,569 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 826 (+47)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 142
  • Hospital Counties - 39
  • Number ICU - 179 (+11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 81 (+3)
  • Total Discharges - 77,514 (+82)
  • Deaths - 8

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.