COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Friday, Oct. 9.

In "Red Zone" focus areas in four counties, the positivity rate over the past three weeks has been 6.4 percent, compared to the rest of the state at 0.91 percent.

These "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state's population, yet have been where 19.7 percent of all positive cases statewide have come from over the past three weeks.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 2.0 percent

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 2.2 percent

Thursday, Oct. 8: 2.1 percent

Rockland, 145

Orange, 84

Westchester, 77

Dutchess, 11

Sullivan, 10

Ulster, 6

Putnam, 4

In the Hudson Valley's seven counties, the number of new cases is as follows:

There were six deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester) -- bringing the total to 25,561 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 779 (+25)

Patients Newly Admitted - 122

Hospital Counties - 38

Number ICU - 168 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 78 (+11)

Total Discharges - 77,432 (+81)

Deaths - 6

