Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Sunday, Oct. 4.

In the top 20 "hotspot" ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange counties - 5,392 tests were conducted, yielding 261 positives or a 4.8 percent positivity rate. 

In the remainder of the state, 104,937 tests were conducted yielding 961 positives or a 0.91 percent positivity rate.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

  • Thursday, Oct. 1: 2.6 percent
  • Friday, Oct. 2: 2.3 percent
  • Saturday, Oct. 3: 1.4 percent
In the Hudson Valley's seven counties, the number of new cases is as follows:
  • Westchester, 44
  • Rockland, 43
  • Orange, 34
  • Ulster, 12
  • Dutchess, 4
  • Putnam, 4
  • Sullivan, 1

There were 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with one on the Hudson Valley (in Westchester).

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 618 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 72
  • Hospital Counties - 36
  • Number ICU - 138 (-11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (-3)
  • Total Discharges - 77,090 (+86)
  • Deaths - 14

