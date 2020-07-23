Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Area
News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The positive testing rate for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley has remained steady, according to three-day data released Thursday, July 23.

Of the 69,698 tests conducted on Wednesday, July 22 in New York State, 811, or 1.16 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

  • Monday, July 20: 1.1 percent
  • Tuesday, July 21: 0.9 percent
  • Wednesday, July 22: 0.9 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 31
  • Dutchess, 13
  • Orange, 8
  • Rockland, 8
  • Ulster, 2
  • Putnam, 3
  • Sullivan, 2

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 706 (-8)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 71 (-10)
  • Number ICU - 160 (-19)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 93 (-3)
  • Total Discharges - 72,466 (+80)
  • Deaths - 13
  • Total Deaths - 25,081

There were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with four in the Hudson Valley: two in Orange County, one in Westchester and one in Rockland.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.