COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley continue to stay steady, according to the latest three-day testing data.

Here is overall state data released on Sunday, June 28:

Patient Hospitalization - 878 (-1)

Patients Newly Admitted - 96 (+25)

Hospital Counties - 29

Number ICU - 209 (-17)

Number ICU that are intubated - 129 (-10)

Total Discharges - 70,698 (+108)

Deaths - 10

Total Deaths - 24,877

Of the 69,945 tests conducted in New York State on Wednesday, July 1, 875, or 1.25 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the percentages the last three days are as follows:

Monday, June 29: 1.00 percent;

Tuesday, June 30: 0.80 percent;

Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;

Here are new cases reported per Hudson Valley county since Wednesday:

Westchester, 46

Orange, 14

Dutchess, 12

Rockland, 10

Ulster, 8

Putnam, 3

Sullivan, 1

