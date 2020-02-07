Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Body Of Rockland Man Recovered From Ramapo River, Suffern Police Say
News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley continue to stay steady, according to the latest three-day testing data.
Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley continue to stay steady, according to the latest three-day testing data. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley continue to stay steady, according to the latest three-day testing data.

Here is overall state data released on Sunday, June 28:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 878 (-1)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 96 (+25)
  • Hospital Counties - 29
  • Number ICU - 209 (-17)
  • Number ICU that are intubated - 129 (-10)
  • Total Discharges - 70,698 (+108)
  • Deaths - 10
  • Total Deaths - 24,877

Of the 69,945 tests conducted in New York State on Wednesday, July 1, 875, or 1.25 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the percentages the last three days are as follows:

  • Monday, June 29: 1.00 percent;
  • Tuesday, June 30: 0.80 percent;
  • Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;

Here are new cases reported per Hudson Valley county since Wednesday:

  • Westchester, 46
  • Orange, 14
  • Dutchess, 12
  • Rockland, 10
  • Ulster, 8
  • Putnam, 3
  • Sullivan, 1

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.