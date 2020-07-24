COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Four-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

There was a decrease in positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley, according to four-day data released Friday, July 24.

Of the 76,507 tests conducted on Thursday, July 23 in New York State yesterday, 753, or 0.98 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last four days are as follows:

Monday, July 20: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, July 21: 0.9 percent

Wednesday, July 22: 0.9 percent

Thursday, July 23: 0.7 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 33 (up two from a day earlier)

Rockland, 10 (up two from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 8 (down five from a day earlier)

Orange, 8 (same as a day earlier)

Putnam, 2 (down one from a day earlier)

Ulster, 1 (down one from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 0 (down two from a day earlier)

There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, bringing the total to 25,090., with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 650 (-56)

Patients Newly Admitted - 57

Number ICU - 156 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 93 (+0)

Total Discharges - 72,552 (+86)

Deaths - 9

Total Deaths - 25,090

