Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: COVID-19: Alert Issued For Increased Reports Of Rodent Activity In Rockland
News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was a slight decline in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley, according to five-day data released by New York State on Monday, July 27.

Of the 57,270 test results reported on Sunday, July 26 to New York State, 608, or 1.06 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, July 22: 0.9 percent
  • Thursday, July 23: 0.7 percent
  • Friday, July 24: 1.0 percent
  • Saturday, July 25: 1.2 percent
  • Sunday, July 26: 0.8 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 22 (down 17 from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 15 (up two from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 12 (up eight from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 4 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 2 (same as a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 1 (down eight from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (same as a day earlier)

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 642 (+5)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 82
  • Hospital Counties - 29
  • Number ICU - 149 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 84 (-6)
  • Total Discharges - 72,766 (+50)
  • Deaths - 11
  • Total Deaths - 25,117

