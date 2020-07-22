Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley declined slightly, according to five-day data released Wednesday, July 22.

Of the 67,659 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 21, in New York State, 705, or 1.04 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Friday, July 17: 0.9 percent
  • Saturday, July 18: 0.6 percent
  • Sunday, July 19: 0.9 percent
  • Monday, July 20: 1.10 percent
  • Tuesday, July 21: 0.9 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 49 (up 13 from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 7 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 7 (down eight from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 6 (down two from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 1 (down four from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 3 (down two from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (same as a day earlier)

There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday. Two were in the Hudson Valley, both in Westchester.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 714 (-10)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 81 (+21)
  • Number ICU - 179 (+16)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 96 (+5)
  • Total Discharges - 72,386 (+84)
  • Deaths - 9
  • Total Deaths - 25,068

