COVID-19: Here's How Many Positive Cases Have Been Reported In Hudson Valley Schools

Nearly 200 students and educators in the Hudson Valley have tested positive for COVID-19 since New York began tracking the data when classes resumed last month.

According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card, there have been 194 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley students, teachers, and school staffers since the dashboard went live on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Of those 194 cases, 121 positive results were in students (92 public school students, 29 private and charter students), while 73 educators or staff members (54 in public schools, 19 in private and charter schools) have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the state Department of Health, 102 of the confirmed COVID-19 cases were in students and staffers on-site, while 92 were off-site.

During that timeframe, health officials noted that there have been a total of 699 total positive COVID-19 cases in children between the age of 5 and 17 in the Hudson Valley.

To search for positive cases by school, click on the New York State COVID-19 School Report Card here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.