COVID-19: Here's How Many Have Been Vaccinated Last 24 Hours In Hudson Valley, Other New Data

With the flow of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government to New York ramping up, the state continues to work to get as many “shots in arms” as quickly as possible.

In the past 24 hours, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the state administered 143,592 COVID-19 vaccines, among the most of any one day since the vaccination program began.

In the past seven days, more than 1.12 million doses have been administered to New Yorkers, with the week 13 allocation from the federal government beginning mid-week and is expected to finish arriving by the end of the day on Sunday, March 14.

In the Hudson Valley, the Department of Health is reporting that 374,658 people have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, including 12,429 in the past 24 hours. A total of 178,948 Hudson Valley residents have received both shots to complete the vaccination process, with 3,831 in the past 24 hours.

“We are making steady progress as we work through the vaccine supply, and starting today our pool of eligible New Yorkers is bigger with anyone who is 60 and over being able to sign up for an appointment," Cuomo said.

Statewide, 5,941,072 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials said that 19.9 percent of New Yorkers have received at least their first dose, while 9.8 percent have completed the vaccination process.

"While we are making progress with vaccinations and the statewide infection rate has dropped significantly, we cannot afford to get cocky with this virus,” Cuomo added. “We must retain our progress by continuing to be vigilant and work with local leaders to get more shots into arms."

