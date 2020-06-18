COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Positive Testing Trend In Hudson Valley As Phase 3 Nears

The Hudson Valley region continues to see a decline in residents testing positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as New York recovers from the pandemic as Phase 3 of the reopening process nears.

Health officials in New York have been monitoring the number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 statewide, with the numbers in the Hudson Valley continuing to trend positively.

In the Hudson Valley:

Saturday, June 13: 1.0 percent;

Sunday, June 14: 1.0 percent;

Monday, June 15: 1.0 percent;

Tuesday, June 16: 0.9 percent;

Wednesday, June 17: 0.6 percent.

On Wednesday, alone, New York conducted 68,541 COVID-19 tests, with just 618 (0.9 percent) coming back positive.

“We did 68,000 tests, think about that, in one day. If it sounds like a lot, it’s because it is,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, June 18 in Manhattan. “We’re testing more than any state, and more than any country on the globe per capita.

“We have the highest number of tests, and the lowest percentage of positive cases, and all regions are looking good,” he added. “We’re at the lowest number of hospitalizations since we started, the overall curve of deaths is the lowest we’ve seen, and this is all good news.”

Cuomo reiterated that while New York continues to see the COVID-19 drop, other states that reopened their economies too soon or too expansively are seeing spikes in the number of cases being reported.

“We now have the virus under control, but Florida, Texas, other states don’t,” he said. “This country has to wake up and realize the facts that are going on, because you have a tale of two countries going on.

“There are two very different situations,” he continued. “You’ve seen states dealing with the virus politically versus the states that dealt with it on a science-fact basis and you see the virus spreading in states that have an unmanaged reopening.”

The Hudson Valley is due to start Phase 3 of the four-phase reopening process on Tuesday, June 23.

