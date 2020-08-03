COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley over the last five days has remained steady, according to data released by New York State on Monday, Aug. 3.

Of the 51,839 test results reported on Sunday, Aug. 2 to New York State, 545, or 1.05 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Wednesday, July 29: 1.3 percent

Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent

Friday, July 31: 1.0 percent

Saturday, Aug. 1: 0.8 percent

Sunday, Aug. 2: 0.9 percent

A total of 545 new COVID cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 416,843 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Dutchess, 23 (up seven from a day earlier)

Westchester, 16 (down eight from a day earlier)

Putnam, 5 (up two from a day earlier)

Orange, 3 (down two from a day earlier)

Rockland, 3 (up one from a day earlier)

Ulster, 3 (up one from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 0 (same as a day earlier)

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization - 536 (-20)

Patients Newly Admitted - 58

Number ICU - 136 (-7)

Number ICU with Intubation - 62 (-9)

Total Discharges - 73,279 (+57)

Deaths - 3

Total Deaths - 25,172

