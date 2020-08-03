Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley over the last five days has remained steady, according to data released by New York State  on Monday, Aug. 3.

Of the 51,839 test results reported on Sunday, Aug. 2 to New York State, 545, or 1.05 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, July 29: 1.3 percent
  • Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent
  •  Friday, July 31: 1.0 percent
  • Saturday, Aug. 1: 0.8 percent
  • Sunday, Aug. 2: 0.9 percent

A total of 545 new COVID cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 416,843 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Dutchess, 23 (up seven from a day earlier)
  • Westchester, 16 (down eight from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 5 (up two from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 3 (down two from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 3 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 3 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (same as a day earlier)

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 536 (-20)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 58
  • Number ICU - 136 (-7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 62 (-9)
  • Total Discharges - 73,279 (+57)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,172

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.