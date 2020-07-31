COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley has remained steady, according to five-day data released by New York State on Friday, July 31.

Of the 68,869 test results reported on Thursday, July 30 to New York State, 644, or 0.93 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Sunday, July 26: 0.8 percent

Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, July 28: 1.3 percent

Wednesday, July 29: 1.3 percent

Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent

A total of 644 new COVID cases were reported statewide on Thursday (down 133 from a day earlier), bringing the statewide total to 415,014 confirmed cases in New York State during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Dutchess, 22 (up seven from a day earlier)

Westchester, 20 (down 19 from a day earlier)

Ulster, 11 (down 26 from a day earlier)

Orange, 10 (down 28 from a day earlier)

Rockland, 4 (down four from a day earlier)

Putnam, 3 (up one from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 1 (down two from a day earlier)

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 576 (-10)

Patients Newly Admitted - 89

Number ICU - 140 (-2)

Number ICU with Intubation - 70 (-2)

Total Discharges - 73,055 (+82)

Deaths - 5

Total Deaths - 25,150

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.