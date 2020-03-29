COVID-19: Here's Breakdown Of Hudson Valley's 12,417 Cases By County

More than 12,000 of the nearly 60,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (CODIV-19) in New York State are in the Hudson Valley.

The 12,417 cases represent 20.8 percent of the state's 59,513 cases. Of the nearly 60,000 cases, 33,768 are in New York City - 56.7 percent of the cases in the state.

Westchester's 8,519 cases account for 68.6 percent of Hudson Valley cases and 14.3 percent of cases in the state.

Here's the breakdown as of Sunday, March 29.

Westchester 8,519

Rockland 2,209

Orange County 1,247

Dutchess 320

Putnam 122

Total: 12,417

For more info, including new cases, and data on testing, check the images above.

