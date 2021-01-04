Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland County on Monday, Jan. 4.
The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland County on Monday, Jan. 4. Photo Credit: Dutchess County

There were eight new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland in the past week, as the number of active cases in the county ticked upward.

Rockland County health officials were reporting 2,293 active COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 4, up from 2,115 last week.

A total of 75 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, down from 95 last week, and the new virus-related deaths brought the total to 771 since March.

There have now been a total of 27,510 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of nearly 430,000 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Jan. 4:

  • Spring Valley: 338;
  • Monsey: 276;
  • New City: 271;
  • Nanuet: 168;
  • Suffern: 151;
  • Haverstraw: 128;
  • Stony Point: 121;
  • Pomona: 117;
  • Pearl River: 102;
  • Garnerville: 82;
  • Congers: 75;
  • Nyack: 69;
  • Valley Cottage: 67;
  • West Haverstraw: 64;
  • Tappan: 60;
  • West Nyack: 44;
  • Blauvelt: 36;
  • Orangeburg: 34;
  • Sloatsburg: 27;
  • Thiells: 19;
  • Tomkins Cove: 11;
  • Piermont: 10;
  • Palisades: 9;
  • Sparkill: 8;
  • Hillburn: 6.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.