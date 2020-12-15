COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

There were seven new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland County in the past week, though the number of active cases has dipped slightly.

Rockland County health officials were reporting 2,193 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 15, down from 2,225 on Thursday, Dec. 10, and up from 1,953 on Monday, Dec. 7.

A total of 84 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, up from 81 on Dec. 10, and there the seven new virus-related deaths brought the total to 727 since March.

The average rolling positivity rate over the past seven days in Rockland rose from 5.6 percent to 5.9 percent during that span, while the 14-day average spiked from 4.8 percent to 5.8 percent.

There have now been a total of 24,183 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 370,457 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Dec. 15:

Spring Valley: 302;

New City: 216;

Haverstraw: 212;

Nanuet: 172;

Pearl River: 154;

Suffern: 145;

Monsey: 129;

Stony Point: 125;

Garnerville: 119;

Nyack: 91;

Pomona: 86;

Valley Cottage: 64;

Orangeburg: 62;

West Haverstraw: 59;

Congers: 56;

Tappan: 41;

West Nyack: 34;

Sloatsburg: 32;

Blauvelt: 23;

Sparkill: 15;

Thiells: 13;

Hillburn: 12;

Tomkins Cove: 11;

Palisades: 10;

Piermont: 10.

The total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York climbed to 5,410, and there were 106 new virus-related deaths reported, bringing the total to 27,785 fatalities in the past nine months.

Since the pandemic began, 21,962 COVID-19 tests have been administered in New York, with 775,160 in total testing positive for the virus.

