COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland Cases By Community

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths in Rockland as the number of active cases in the county ticked slightly upward over the weekend.

In Rockland, the death toll rose to 821 as of Monday, Jan. 25, as the number of active cases rose to 2,514, up from 2,477 on Friday, Jan. 22 as the virus continues to spread in the Hudson Valley.

A total of 89 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Rockland hospitals, down from 91 on Friday, while the 6.5 percent overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in the region.

There have now been a total of 32,660 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of more than 500,000 tests administered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Jan. 25:

Spring Valley: 384;

New City: 276;

Monsey: 231;

Suffern: 219;

Nanuet: 169;

Haverstraw: 146;

Stony Point: 141;

Garnerville: 125;

Pearl River: 106;

Pomona: 98;

Nyack: 96;

Valley Cottage: 76;

West Haverstraw: 73;

Congers: 72;

West Nyack: 61;

Sloatsburg: 43;

Thiells: 36;

Blauvelt: 34;

Tappan: 31;

Orangeburg: 25;

Palisades: 19;

Sparkill: 17;

Tomkins Cove: 17;

Piermont: 13;

Hillburn: 6.

Statewide, there have been 1,326,987 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 30.54 tested. There have been 34,069 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.