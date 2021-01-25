Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Here Are Latest Snowfall Projections, New Change In Time Frame For Storm System
News

COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland Cases By Community

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Rockland County COVID-19 map on Monday, Jan. 25.
The Rockland County COVID-19 map on Monday, Jan. 25. Photo Credit: Rockland County

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths in Rockland as the number of active cases in the county ticked slightly upward over the weekend.

In Rockland, the death toll rose to 821 as of Monday, Jan. 25, as the number of active cases rose to 2,514, up from 2,477 on Friday, Jan. 22 as the virus continues to spread in the Hudson Valley.

A total of 89 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Rockland hospitals, down from 91 on Friday, while the 6.5 percent overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in the region.

There have now been a total of 32,660 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of more than 500,000 tests administered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Jan. 25:

  • Spring Valley: 384;
  • New City: 276;
  • Monsey: 231;
  • Suffern: 219;
  • Nanuet: 169;
  • Haverstraw: 146;
  • Stony Point: 141;
  • Garnerville: 125;
  • Pearl River: 106;
  • Pomona: 98;
  • Nyack: 96;
  • Valley Cottage: 76;
  • West Haverstraw: 73;
  • Congers: 72;
  • West Nyack: 61;
  • Sloatsburg: 43;
  • Thiells: 36;
  • Blauvelt: 34;
  • Tappan: 31;
  • Orangeburg: 25;
  • Palisades: 19;
  • Sparkill: 17;
  • Tomkins Cove: 17;
  • Piermont: 13;
  • Hillburn: 6.

Statewide, there have been 1,326,987 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 30.54 tested. There have been 34,069 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.