COVID-19: Here Are Penalties In Place, Info On Vax Requirements As NY Mask Mandate Takes Effect

Harsh penalties for those refusing to wear a mask indoors and new vaccine requirements are now in effect in New York as the state fends off new variants of the virus as the number of new cases soars.

Beginning on Monday, Dec. 13, masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.

The new requirements will be in effect through Saturday, Jan. 15, at which point the state will reassess the situation based on the conditions statewide at that time.

Since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43 percent and hospitalizations have increased by 29 percent, according to health officials.

“As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season.

“We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet.”

Businesses and venues that implement a proof of vaccination requirement must ensure that anyone 12 years of age or older is fully vaccinated before entering indoors. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 only have to show proof of having had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Additionally:

Businesses and venues that implement a mask requirement must ensure all patrons past their second birthday and medically able to tolerate a face-covering wear a mask at all times while indoors outside of physical eating or drinking;

Unvaccinated individuals continue to be responsible for wearing masks, in accordance with federal CDC guidance;

Masking requirements continue to be in effect for pre-K to grade 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings per CDC guidelines.

Violations of the new mask mandate could lead to a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation, with local health departments tasked with enforcing the new rules.

“Community spread requires a community-minded solution, as the Omicron variant emerges and the overwhelmingly dominant Delta variant continues to circulate,” acting New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett stated. “We have the tools we need to protect against the virus - and now we must ensure we use them.

“There are tools each individual can use, and there are actions we can take as government. Getting vaccinated protects you, and wearing a mask is how we will better protect each other.”

