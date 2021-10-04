COVID-19: Healthcare Provider Fires 1.4K Workers For Not Getting Vaccinated

New York’s largest private healthcare provider got a little smaller due to employees unwilling to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Northwell Health announced that upwards of 1,400 employees “had to exit” on Monday, Oct. 4 after they chose to remain unvaccinated against the virus, a Northwell spokesman announced.

With the ousted employee, Northwell employees are now 100 percent vaccinated, officials said.

“Northwell regrets losing any employee under such circumstances, but as health care professionals and members of the largest health care provider in the state, we understand our unique responsibility to protect the health of our patients and each other," a spokesperson stated.

"We owe it to our staff, our patients, and the communities we serve to be 100 percent vaccinated against COVID-19.”

According to the spokesperson, having a fully vaccinated staff will allow Northwell to “provide exceptional care at all of our facilities, without interruption and remain open and fully operational.

“Northwell believes that having a fully vaccinated workforce is an important measure in our duty to protect the health and safety of our staff, our patients and the communities we serve.”

