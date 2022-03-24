COVID-19: Grants Awarded To Rockland Businesses For Outdoor Dining Expenses

Officials in a Hudson Valley county have announced the first businesses that will be reimbursed through a new grant program for outdoor dining equipment used to mitigate COVID-19.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced the first four recipients of the "Reviving Rockland Restaurants Grant Program" on Thursday, March 24.

The program reimburses businesses between $5,000 and $25,000 for past or future expenses of eligible outdoor dining equipment.

Cornetta’s Restaurant and Marina in Piermont, Diddy’s Soul Food and Lounge in Suffern, Lynch’s Restaurant in Stony Point, and AquaTerra Grille in Pearl River have all reached the contract phase of the grant program, receiving funds ranging from $17,000 to the maximum $25,000, Day said.

"Restaurants stepped up and did everything in their power stay open for business through the pandemic and we are committed to doing whatever we can to help them," County Legislature Chairman Jay Hood Jr. said. "This grant will remain open until the funding is exhausted. We encourage all restaurants to apply as soon as they can.”

Day said the grant program is using $500,000 from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Applications can be downloaded here.

Eligible businesses include:

Restaurants

Food stands

Food trucks

Bars

Saloons

Lounges

Taverns

Bakeries

Delis

Cafes

Breweries

Wineries

Other similar places of business.

Officials said eligible expenses include, but are not limited to:

Tents

Heat lamps or other electric heating equipment

Additional tables and chairs for outdoor dining

Market umbrellas

Plexiglass shields

Tarps

Patio fencing

