Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Henri: Here's How Many Hudson Valley Residents Are Now Without Power
News

COVID-19: FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccines, With More Mandates Now Expected

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr U.S. Secretary of Defense

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 16 and older.

On Monday, Aug. 23, the FDA announced that the Pfizer vaccine has been granted full approval, which is expected to potentially open the door for more COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The Pentagon will mandate vaccines for its 1.4 million active-duty service members, following the FDA approval Monday.

United Airlines recently said its employees will be required to show proof of vaccination within five weeks of regulatory approval. 

Pfizer is the first COVID-19 vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still only approved for emergency use authorization. Moderna's vaccine is expected to next gain full approval.

The Pfizer vaccine remains available to those 12 through 15 for emergency use authorization and the administration of a third dose in select immunocompromised Americans.

Of the more than 170 million Americans who are fully vaccinated, more than 92 million have received the Pfizer vaccine.

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said.

“While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

Woodcock noted that some who are hesitant to get the vaccine can garner additional confidence in the shot now that it has the full approval of the FDA.

“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated,” she said. "Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the US.”

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy echoed Woodcock’s words, saying that the approval could encourage more people to go out and get vaccinated, as well as potential new mandates.

“For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA, when it comes, will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Murthy said on CNN.

Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said that “the public and medical community can be confident that although we approved this vaccine expeditiously, it was fully in keeping with our existing high standards for vaccines in the US.”

 “Our scientific and medical experts conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evaluation of this vaccine,” he said.

“We evaluated scientific data and information included in hundreds of thousands of pages, conducted our own analyses of Comirnaty’s safety and effectiveness, and performed a detailed assessment of the manufacturing processes, including inspections of the manufacturing facilities.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.