Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: FDA Expands Booster Vaccine Eligibility To Include Ages 16 & 17

Nicole Valinote
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr US Secretary of Defense

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded eligibility for Pfizer's COVID-19 booster vaccines to include 16- and 17-year-olds.

The FDA said in an announcement on Thursday, Dec. 9, that it has amended the emergency use authorization of the booster vaccine to include those aged 16 and older at least six months after they've completed their primary vaccination.

“Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventive measures like masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods for fighting COVID-19,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “As people gather indoors with family and friends for the holidays, we can’t let up on all the preventive public health measures that we have been taking during the pandemic. 

"With both the delta and omicron variants continuing to spread, vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19.” 

Read the full announcement from the FDA here.

