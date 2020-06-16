COVID-19: Face Masks To Be Distributed In Rockland

Small businesses and non-profits in need of protective face masks will be able to receive a supply for free when Rockland County holds a giveaway.

The county will be distributing the masks under the "Rock Gov -- Face Cov" program on Friday, June 19 to the first 100 respondents who submit a request online.

“Due to the overwhelming response and success to the first round of the face mask distribution, we are happy to be able to offer a second round under the ROCK GOV – FACE COV program,” said County Executive Ed Day. “We recognize that the demand for personal protective equipment is high, and we want to be able to help our local businesses and organizations every step of the way."

To be eligible for program small businesses must employ one to 20 full-time equivalent employees and must be a for-profit or non-profit incorporated organization with the majority of operations located in Rockland County.

Each business or non-profit will receive 100 face masks. Businesses who previously applied for face masks under the first round are not eligible to apply for the second round.

In order to receive face masks, small business owners should submit a Request Form which can be completed online here.

All submissions will receive a confirmation email that must be presented at the time of pickup.

Businesses that place requests online will be able to pick up their face masks at the following distribution location from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, at the Rockland County Fire Training Center, 35 Firemens Memorial Drive in Pomona in the front parking area.

For more information, call 845-364-2171.

