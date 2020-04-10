Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Eight Nabbed In Monsey For Violating Social Distancing Orders

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo Police arrested eight men in Monsey for violating the limit of social distancing and gatherings. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Police survey the area where the gathering was held. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Eight people have been arrested for violating the county and state's social distancing order amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The arrests took place in Rockland County, which has been heavily hit by both COVID-19 cases and fatalities, late on Thursday, April 9, when Ramapo Police were advised of a gathering by a neighbor at 92 North Saddle River Road in Monsey, the Ramapo Police said.

A Ramapo officer was already in front of the location and additional Ramapo officers responded to assist.

The initial officer confirmed that state and local orders with respect to gatherings were being violated, including the most recent order issued by the Rockland County Health Commissioner prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, the department said.

Ramapo officers on the scene arrested eight men, all from Monsey.

They were released on appearance tickets without bail as required under state statutes.

The department notified the Rockland County Department of Health and the Town of Ramapo Building Department of the incident.

Officials with the department said they will continue to actively patrol and also check on reports of people who are violating orders.

Those charged face fines which Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently increased from $500 to $1,000.

Residents can report suspected violations to their local police or by filing a complaint online at 1-833-789-0470.

