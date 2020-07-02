COVID-19: Eight Linked To Rockland Cluster Case Become Cooperative After Getting Subpoenas

Eight young people who refused to cooperate with health officials after being infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a Hudson Valley house party have come forward after being slapped with subpoenas.

The Rockland County party of young people, which took place on Wednesday, June 17, in West Nyack, has infected at least eight other people attending the event, said officials with the Rockland County Health Department.

The host was sick and experiencing signs of the virus when the party took place, officials said.

On Wednesday, July 1, the eight people who refused to cooperate with health department contact tracers, were issued subpoenas and faced $2,000-a-day fines.

By late Wednesday, six had responded to the health department, and the final two responded on Thursday, July 2, said John Lyon, spokesman for Rockland County.

"All eight people who were issued subpoenas have now contacted the Department of Health and are cooperating with our contact tracing efforts," Lyon said.

The department's contact tracers are currently establishing the trail of who the eight have been in contact with so they can be notified and tested.

Lyon added, that as of Thursday, no additional cases had been connected to this cluster, yet. No fines were issued to the eight involved.

Health officials have also confirmed that additional parties involving young people -- most in their 20s -- took place in New City on Saturday, June 20 and Saturday, June 27.

