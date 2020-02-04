COVID-19: Death Toll In Westchester Reaches 64

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has now claimed the lives of 64 Westchester residents as the number of confirmed cases in the county has climbed to more than 10,000.

Westchester, which has been at the epicenter of the outbreak, now has at least 10,683 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the state total has topped 83,712. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that there are also 268 people hospitalized in the county.

Latimer, who had been providing the number of cases in each municipality at his daily briefings, said that they’re suspending that practice due to a lag in the amount of time it takes for the state to provide accurate information.

During the virus, Latimer read the names of some of the county residents who have died related to virus, adding “now they reside in a place that we will all reside in some future date.”

"This virus that we face is invisible," Latimer said at a briefing on Wednesday afternoon, April 1. "At the end of the day, it's not about the statistics; it's about human lives.”

