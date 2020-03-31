COVID-19 Death Toll In Westchester Reaches 25: New Rundown Of Cases By Municipality

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester County has risen to 25.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer also announced a new update on the number of cases in each of the county's municipalities on Tuesday, March 31.

Yonkers has the most cases with 608 (up from 508 a day earlier), followed by New Rochelle 378 (up from 346), Mount Vernon 269 (up from 224) and White Plains 170 (up from 154).

Here's a rundown of cases, alphabetically, by municipality:

Ardsley 21

Bedford 32

Briarcliff Manor 18

Bronxville 21

Buchanan 4

Cortlandt 99

Croton-on-Hudson 17

Dobbs Ferry 46

Eastchester 76

Elmsford 15

Greenburgh 149

Harrison 58

Hastings-on-Hudson 20

Irvington 16

Larchmont 16

Lewisboro 17

Mamaroneck Town 36

Mamaroneck Village 32

Mount Kisco 56

Mount Pleasant 80

Mount Vernon 269

New Castle 42

New Rochelle 378

North Castle 28

North Salem 4

Ossining Town 22

Ossining Village 153

Peekskill 73

Pelham 26

Pelham Manor 22

Pleasantville 28

Port Chester 123

Pound Ridge 3

Rye Brook 36

Rye City 36

Scarsdale 71

Sleepy Hollow 42

Somers 27

Tarrytown 37

Tuckahoe 20

White Plains 170

Yonkers 608

Yorktown 105

A total of 452 have required hospitalizations in Westchester, with 275 currently being hospitalized.

