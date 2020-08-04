COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 154 In Rockland: Latest Rundown Of Cases By Zip Codes

New numbers released on Wednesday, April 8, show reveal the number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to escalate quickly across Rockland County.

According to the Rockland County COVID-19 dashboard , there are 6,413 cases reported by New York State officials. Of those, 2,078 have been confirmed by Rockland County health officials.

For a breakdown of cases by zip codes in Rockland, click here and check the right side of the screen.

The number of deaths in Rockland is also on the rise with 154 reported deaths overall, compared with 119 reported on Tuesday, April 7.

The largest number of cases continue to be clustered in Spring Valley with 1,253 and Monsey with 1,030.

The numbers for Rockland County as of Wednesday, April 8. Rockland County Government

Day had taken extensive steps in the past two days to increase enforcement of social distancing, which has been ignored in some instances in the areas with the highest numbers.

A new public order issued Tuesday says gatherings of 10 or more people will be punished with criminal penalties.

"This new Rockland County Health Order makes it illegal to participate in a group or gathering of more than 10 persons or organize a gathering of over 10 persons," Day said.

Day said his office was able to work together with the Rockland County District Attorney and the Sheriff's Office to "make it crystal clear to our residents that there will be consequences for anyone who violates the Orders."

Criminal penalties run from fines to imprisonment.

