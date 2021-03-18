COVID-19: CVS Adds Vaccination Sites In Hudson Valley

CVS Pharmacy has added three new vaccination sites in the Hudson Valley, raising the total to 174 locations statewide, up from 155 previously.

The three new sites, all in Orange County are in:

Goshen

Middletown

Chester

Availability of appointments changes on a daily basis so it's important to keep checking back.

As of Wednesday, March 17, appointments were available at all three Orange County sites.

To book an appointment with CVS, click here.

Currently, to be eligible for the vaccine, you must:

Live in New York

Be age 60 or older

Teachers K-12, daycare, and preschool workers and staff are eligible.

You can receive a complete list of sites available in the Hudson Valley here.

According to data from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to date, 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose with 134,536 doses given in the last 24 hours.

