COVID-19: CVS Adds More Hudson Valley Vaccination Sites

CVS Pharmacy in New York has added new sites across the state offering COVID-19 vaccines to state residents 50 years or older and those with comorbidities.

That includes four new sites in the Hudson Valley including:

Ossining, Westchester County

Saugerties, Ulster County

Washingtonville, Orange County

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine, but the process is easy through CVS's website here:

Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, March 23, 137,814 doses have been given within the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past week.

Cuomo said the demand for the vaccine still outweighs the amount available, so residents need to be patient when attempting to sign up for a shot.

With CVS, the availability of appointments changes hourly, so it's best to keep checking back.

