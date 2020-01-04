COVID-19: Cuomo Nixes Kiryas Joel Containment Zone, Orange County Executive Says

A request for a containment zone in an area of Orange County due to a high number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has been denied by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Orange County Executive Executive Steve Neuhaus had requested the containment zone for Kiryas Joel on Thursday, March 16. On Tuesday, March 31, Neuhaus said during his daily briefing that the request had been denied by the state.

Currently, Neuhaus said, Kiryas Joel made up about 20 to 25 percent of the cases in the county. He said he is working with other counties, such as Rockland, to consider other actions that can be taken.

There are 1,560 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County, with 20 deaths, an increase of eight deaths in one day on Monday, March 30, Neuhaus said.

Of those cases, 229 are hospitalized.

"I can say one thing," Neuhaus said. "Stay home."

He also reported that residents had been leaving used masks and gloves in grocery baskets and other areas of the county, potentially contaminating others who have to clean them up.

"Dispose of your used masks and gloves. Do not leave them for someone else to clean up," the county executive said.

In other news, Neuhaus said supermarkets are about two days behind in receiving goods and restocking. But all are working hard to catch up with demand as they await deliveries.

The county is also working on a tracking map of cases, but Neuhaus said the county Health Department was currently more focused on making sure hospitals and first responders had the protective gear needed.

"Don't fixate on a map," he said. "Stay home, stay home."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.