COVID-19: Cuomo Critical Of 'Young People' Ignoring Social Distance Mandates

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been making a point of singling out young people who have continued gathering and ignoring social distancing mandates in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During his daily press briefing on Wednesday, April 1 in Albany, Cuomo stressed the importance of taking steps to social distance, noting that many young people think they’re impervious to the virus and continue to meet in groups.

“Young people must get this message and they still have not. We’re still seeing too many situations with too much density by young people all over the place,” he said. They’re putting their lives at risk, and they’re putting others at risk.

"This virus can still kill young people. You can also become infected and give it to someone else. I’ve said it 100 different ways and the compliance is not where it should be.”

As of April 1, there were a total of 83,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, including 47,439 in New York City.

Cuomo said he is taking the step to close all New York City playgrounds, though there will still be open spaces where area residents can get some fresh air, as long as their mindful of staying apart.

If people still continue gathering, he said he may consider drastic measures, including policing those who are not compliant, including more aggressive law enforcement policing.

Currently, in New York City, those who don't socially distance will face incremental fines of between $250 and $500. City officials were also instructed to take down equipment such as basketball nets and soccer nets to ensure there are no gatherings to play ball.

“We’ve talked about it for weeks and warned people that if they didn’t stop the density in the playgrounds, simply not coming into contact with each other, we’d close them down,” he said. “If we need to use (police) to enforce compliance, that’s what we’ll do it. So enjoy the open spaces in the park, just no density, no close contact.

"Anyone can get this disease. Relatively young people, strong people, people who take a lot of vitamins, people who go to the gym a lot ... anyone can get this disease. There is no superhero who is immune to this disease. Anyone can get it. No one can be protected from it."

The governor said he was understanding of the stress social distancing and self-isolating, but noted that New Yorkers have a “civic duty and responsibility” to social distance.

“New Yorkers who live here know that we live in a dense environment and how interdependent we are. This is a situation where if someone sneezes and they’re by me, I’m probably going to get it,” he said. “How selfish is it for those people who are not just doing it on their own. Who has to die for you to understand that you have a responsibility in this.

