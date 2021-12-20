COVID-19: Cruise Ship Arriving On East Coast Reports 48 Passengers Test Positive

Dozens of people aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19 ship when returning to the East Coast following a seven-day voyage, according to reports.

Forty-eight people who arrived back on the Symphony of the Seas in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 19 had confirmed cases of the virus, the cruise line announced, all but one of whom was fully vaccinated.

Each of the 48 reported that they were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms that were closely monitored by staff, according to Royal Caribbean.

The ship had 6,091 passengers and set sail on Saturday, Dec. 11, and 95 percent of everyone aboard the ship – including guests and crew members – were fully vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean said that all crew members are fully vaccinated and the cruise line requires guests over 12 years old to also be fully inoculated.

Unvaccinated children under 12 were required to take two negative COVID-19 test results before boarding.

